Lawyer Giannella De Marco, Sister Of PN MP, Makes ’Qabar Ta’ Kristu’ Jibe During Heated Grilling
Criminal lawyer Giannella de Marco took a dig at PN MP Jason Azzopardi yesterday over his infamous alleged comment to his wife that he intended to travel to Israel to sleep on Jesus’ tomb.
De Marco, whose brother Mario de Marco is also a PN MP, passed this remark during a session of Parliament’s public accounts committee which summoned Electrogas shareholder and former director Paul Apap Bologna.
Giannella de Marco was present as Apap Bologna’s lawyer and was meant to be present solely if he required legal consultation. However, she ended up dominating the discussion herself, frequently responding on Apap Bologna’s behalf, instructing him not to answer questions she considered irrelevant, and even passing some political comments.
At one point, PN MP Karol Aquilina asked Apap Bologna whether he ever travelled to Baku, and then whether he ever travelled to the Azeri capital with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.
"Il-Qabar ta' Kristu" made another appearance yesterday… this time by a PN MP's lawyer-sister during a heated parliamentary grilling 👀 ##fyp ##malta
However, Gianella de Marco was having none of it, insisting that Aquilina should “stick to the subject” of the debate, ie. the ElectroGas power station itself.
“It’s as though you have a right to ask how many times Yorgen Fenech paid for Dr Azzopardi to spend a night on a tomb. X’affarijiet dawn!”
Accusing the MP of asking “silly questions”, Aquilina retorted that he’d “rather be silly than a mercenary.
Eventually, Apap Bologna clarified that he did indeed travel to Baku with Fenech to attend the wedding of Turab Musayev, a former representative of the Azeri state-owned company Socar on the Electrogas board.
During and after the debate, many people criticised De Marco for taking such an active role in the meeting, treating a parliamentary committee which was set up to scrutinise government spending as a court of law and undermining Opposition MPs on the job.
The ‘Christ’s tomb’ jibe was a reference to a comment by Jason Azzopardi’s ex-wife about how the MP had once told her he was travelling to Israel by himself because he wanted to spend a night on Christ’s tomb, only to travel there with his lover instead. The hotel bill for the holiday was paid for by the Tumas Group, of which Fenech was CEO.