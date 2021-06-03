Lawyer Giannella De Marco, Sister Of PN MP, Makes ’Qabar Ta’ Kristu’ Jibe  During Heated Grilling

Criminal lawyer Giannella de Marco took a dig at PN MP Jason Azzopardi yesterday over his infamous alleged comment to his wife that he intended to travel to Israel to sleep on Jesus’ tomb.

De Marco, whose brother Mario de Marco is also a PN MP, passed this remark during a session of Parliament’s public accounts committee which summoned Electrogas shareholder and former director Paul Apap Bologna.

Giannella de Marco was present as Apap Bologna’s lawyer and was meant to be present solely if he required legal consultation. However, she ended up dominating the discussion herself, frequently responding on Apap Bologna’s behalf, instructing him not to answer questions she considered irrelevant, and even passing some political comments.

At one point, PN MP Karol Aquilina asked Apap Bologna whether he ever travelled to Baku, and then whether he ever travelled to the Azeri capital with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.