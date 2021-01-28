Lawyer Scraps Marsaskala Drive Thru Cinema Plans Due To ‘Unfair’ Backlash And Insults

Marsaskala won’t be getting a drive-thru cinema after all, with the lawyer behind the proposal scrapping it entirely due to the “unfair” backlash and insults he received.

“I withdrew the proposal upon a personal request after seeing all the negative coverage and cut-and-paste objections,” Martin Testaferrata Moroni Viani told Lovin Malta.

“After seeing all the fuss, unfair innuendos and insults, I thought ‘why bother?’. It would have been fun, a form of entertainment in line with COVID-19 regulations and local plan constraints.”

His plan, which was submitted to the Planning Authority, would have seen a drive-thru cinema ODZ land built around Marsaskala’s historic Mamo Tower, located at Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas.

It would have been Malta’s first drive-thru cinema and a form of entertainment in line with COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

Testaferrata Moroni Viani argued that his plan was fully in line with the local plans for the area, which earmarked the area as a caravan site.