Lawyer Won’t Explain Why He Dropped Konrad Mizzi As Client In ‘Secret Affair’ Libel Case Against Daphne Caruana Galizia

Konrad Mizzi’s former lawyer has refused to explain why he dropped the independent MP as a client in a longstanding libel case against assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, Aron Mifsud Bonnici said he cannot disclose the reasoning behind his decision due to issues of professional secrecy.

Mizzi had sued Caruana Galizia for libel in 2014 after she claimed that he was having an affair with his then communications aide Lindsey Gambin, with Mifsud Bonnici immediately chosen as his lawyer.

Gambin and Mizzi’s wife Sai Mizzi also sued the journalist.

The case has been dragging on since then and wasn’t dropped after Caruana Galizia was assassinated in 2017, the libel instead passing on to her family.