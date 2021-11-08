Lawyers Representing Konrad Mizzi In Libel Case Against Daphne Caruana Galizia Quit

Lawyers representing former minister Konrad Mizzi in a libel case against Daphne Caruana Galizia have renounced their brief.

The court was informed of the development before the start of a sitting in the case today when the court noted that lawyers Aron Mifsud Bonnici, Abigail Critien and Christopher Vella had formally declared that they were renouncing their brief representing Mizzi.

The note was filed on 25th October, a day after a Sunday Times of Malta report revealed WhatsApp messages between Mizzi and the accused mastermind in the Caruana Galizia murder Yorgen Fenech, in which they discuss plans for the development of the ITS site in St Julian’s.

Mizzi had told Fenech they could get things moving with “Aron”, in what was interpreted as a reference to Mifsud Bonnici. There is no suggestion at this stage that his renouncing the brief is directly linked to the report, though the timing is worth noting.