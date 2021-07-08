Lawyers, Witnesses And Officials Re-Enter Courts Following Bomb Scare In Valletta

A bomb scare at Valletta’s courts earlier today led to everyone being evacuated from the building; however, they have since re-entered and operations are continuing as planned.

Court officials, lawyers, witnesses and police officers huddled together as they went back inside court this morning after waiting outside as an AFM explosive ordinance disposal team made its way through the court’s buildings to ensure there was no threat.

Police received a call at around 9.45am this morning that there may be a bomb threat in court, leading to all proceedings being halted. The bomb threat had been made anonymously over the phone.

“Immediately, the administration, in collaboration with the Valletta police inspector, prepared an evacuation plan and called the Bomb Disposal Unit to take the necessary measures and ensure the safety of both the members of the judiciary, court employees, lawyers and the public,” the police said.

