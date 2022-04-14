Lead Suspect In Qormi Murder Was Out On Bail For Attempted Murder 

The lead suspect in the murder of Mario Farrugia is already facing charges for an attempted murder in 2020.

Lovin Malta was informed that the suspect, who was arrested along with three others in connection to the murder, was also out on bail over the attempted murder charge. He has also previously been charged and sentenced over drug trafficking a few years prior.

Times of Malta has confirmed the detail, and claimed that the murder could potentially be linked to a debt Farrugia owed. Police were able to apprehend the four suspects after examining CCTV footage and mobile data.

Police have confirmed that four people were arrested in raids on Wednesday night. However, no identities have been revealed amid serious questioning.

One person was arrested in an Attard residence. Two others – a man and a woman – were arrested in a Msida residence whilst another woman was arrested in Mosta.

During the raids, multiple items relevant to the case were confiscated by the police.

Farrugia’s body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in his car, which was parked in the Qormi valley, on 5th April. He had last been seen a few days earlier.

Reports have claimed that Farrugia was murdered in another location before being moved to the valley.

The investigations continue.

