Leader Of European WHO Branch Praises Malta’s COVID-19 Vaccine Acquisition Process

Hans Kluge, the leader of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) European branch, praised Malta for getting its hands on the same COVID-19 treatment as other, bigger countries.

Kluge wrote to Chris Fearne, Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister, to say that he is impressed by the sheer amount of vaccines that Malta managed to acquire.

Kluge also praised the swiftness of the vaccine’s delivery.

This morning, Infectious Disease Unit nurse Rachel Grech became the first Maltese person to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Minutes after her inoculation, Grech was encouraging the Maltese public to get vaccinated.

What do you make of this?

