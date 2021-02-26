Leading Business Lobbyist Vince Farrugia Passes Away Aged 77

Respected and renowned business lobbyist Vince Farrugia has passed away aged 77.

Farrugia, who was Director General of GRTU, passed away last night with tributes pouring in following the news.

“Today Malta has lost a giant, an implacable defender of small businesses and a mentor to many,” said chief pharmacy lobbyist Mario Debono.

“Words cannot describe the stature of this man amongst small and medium business owners. He was a mentor to many, a safe harbour for the many small businesses that sought his help, a consensus builder on many an agreement with governments, and someone who was never afraid of any challenge, even the most onerous,” he said.

Farrugia was also a National Party MEP candidate in 2009.

Rest in peace