‘Leaving TVM Was One Of The Most Heart-Wrenching Decisions In My Life,’ Keith Demicoli Says

Keith Demicoli, one of the most popular faces on Maltese TV, has said leaving PBS was one of the hardest decisions he’s ever had to make.

“Life decisions can be tough and this was by far the most heart-wrenching one so far,” Demicoli told Lovin Malta.

“I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity to work at PBS and all the incredible experiences and people I’ve met along the way including dear colleagues and the people who spoke with real honesty about their lives.”

“I’m a ‘people’s person’ and although it’s impossible to sum up how I feel as I now leave PBS after almost 14 years, I’m really excited and looking forward to joining the Malta Chamber, a highly regarded, reputable, and non-partisan organisation during such a challenging time for the business community.”

“I really want to thank everyone who supported and nurtured me, you know who you are!”

Demicoli will take up a position at the Chamber of Commerce as its Head of Communications and Brand Development.

Demicoli was one of the most well-known faces to report for TVM and was a journalist with the national broadcaster since 2008. His resignation has shocked many.

According to Net News, Demicoli handed in his resignation letter to the Board of Directors at Public Broadcasting Services yesterday. His absence will leave a massive vacuum on Maltese TV screens.

