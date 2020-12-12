Lecturer-Blogger: ‘I’m Not Being Paid By Yorgen Fenech Or His Mother’

Controversial history lecturer and blogger Simon Mercieca has denied that he is being secretly funded by Yorgen Fenech or his mother to spin a narrative in favour of the man charged with conspiring to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia. Mercieca referred to a Facebook post by Caruana Galizia’s son Paul in which he praised an opinion piece by anthropology lecturer Ranier Fsadni on former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s recent testimony at the public inquiry. “How good it is to have people with brains, informed opinions, and who can write – and who aren’t bribed, bought, and misled by Yorgen Fenech and his mother,” Caruana Galizia wrote.

Although Caruana Galizia didn’t mention any names, Mercieca said the assassinated journalist’s son was “clearly” referring to his blog. “What I can tell you is that I’m not taking money from Yorgen Fenech and was never bribed by him,” the lecturer wrote. “I’ve never seen Yorgen Fenech in my life. Neither am I taking money from his mother, Patricia Fenech. I never met with Fenech’s mother. Neither was I ever misled by Yorgen Fenech or his mother.” Mercieca didn’t clarify in his blogpost whether he is being paid by other people close to Fenech. Police are investigating how Fenech’s defence lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran had allegedly tried to bribe Times of Malta journalist Ivan Martin with €500 notes in return for favourable coverage towards his client. Newsbook recently reported that the Attorney General believes there exists enough evidence for police to pursue a case against Caruana Curran.

Left: Gianluca Caruana Curran, Right: Yorgen Fenech