Lecturer Urges UoM To ‘Take Action’ After Matthew Caruana Galizia Mocks Him Over Parked Car Blogpost

History lecturer Simon Mercieca has urged the University of Malta to “take action” after Matthew Caruana Galizia mocked him for bizarrely alleging he is partially to blame for his mother’s assassination. Mercieca let loose against the son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after he jokingly said the University Rector is now allowing single-celled organisms to become lecturers. This came after Mercieca claimed Caruana Galizia is partially to blame for his mother’s murder because he had parked her car outside her home, rather than inside the garage, on the night before her assassination.

“This is a person [Matthew] who seems to have been invited by the University to speak against racism, but he has no problem stripping a person of his human dignity and calling him a single-celled organism,” Mercieca wrote on his blog. “This is the kind of language used by people who are in favour of abortion to justify the killing of unborn babies.” “Matthew Caruana Galizia today used abortive language against University lecturers. I remind Matthew Caruana Galizia that lecturers are chosen after a public call by a selection board composed of different people from University.” “I believe his words amount to ‘outrage’ (oltraġġ) against the University, a legal term meaning a deliberate offence against the honour and dignity of a person. His words are offensive towards the current Rector and I believe the University should take action on this statement.” “It is truly racist and fascist to refer to people as single-celled organisms. And the European Parliament and European Council are supporting people who reduce others to ‘single-cells organisms’. This shows how dangerous this abortive language is, because it’s already being used against citizens and not only against unborn foetuses.” Since setting up his blog in October, Mercieca has peddled a number of wild conspiracy theories, particularly with regards the case against Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.