Lecturer Urges UoM To ‘Take Action’ After Matthew Caruana Galizia Mocks Him Over Parked Car Blogpost
History lecturer Simon Mercieca has urged the University of Malta to “take action” after Matthew Caruana Galizia mocked him for bizarrely alleging he is partially to blame for his mother’s assassination.
Mercieca let loose against the son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after he jokingly said the University Rector is now allowing single-celled organisms to become lecturers.
This came after Mercieca claimed Caruana Galizia is partially to blame for his mother’s murder because he had parked her car outside her home, rather than inside the garage, on the night before her assassination.
“This is a person [Matthew] who seems to have been invited by the University to speak against racism, but he has no problem stripping a person of his human dignity and calling him a single-celled organism,” Mercieca wrote on his blog.
“This is the kind of language used by people who are in favour of abortion to justify the killing of unborn babies.”
“Matthew Caruana Galizia today used abortive language against University lecturers. I remind Matthew Caruana Galizia that lecturers are chosen after a public call by a selection board composed of different people from University.”
“I believe his words amount to ‘outrage’ (oltraġġ) against the University, a legal term meaning a deliberate offence against the honour and dignity of a person. His words are offensive towards the current Rector and I believe the University should take action on this statement.”
“It is truly racist and fascist to refer to people as single-celled organisms. And the European Parliament and European Council are supporting people who reduce others to ‘single-cells organisms’. This shows how dangerous this abortive language is, because it’s already being used against citizens and not only against unborn foetuses.”
Since setting up his blog in October, Mercieca has peddled a number of wild conspiracy theories, particularly with regards the case against Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Mercieca has claimed that Fenech was framed and has been kept in police custody simply to satisfy the Caruana Galizia family and the internal political rivals of former PN leader Adrian Delia.
Yesterday, he said that the public inquiry should summon Matthew Caruana Galizia to explain why he had parked his mother’s car outside her home the night before her murder.
He claimed a statement by Caruana Galizia that he was feeling too lazy to park the car inside could damage the family’s attempt at obtaining financial compensation from Fenech, middleman Melvin Theuma and suspected hitmen George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat.
“In the real world, when someone’s car is stolen, the insurance company verifies whether there was negligence on the owner’s part and whether this negligence led to the robbery,” the lecturer argues.
“If it results there was negligence, the insurance won’t fork out money. They’re not saying the car owner was responsible for the robbery, it’s not about criminal responsibility but responsibility linked to a request for compensation.”
“If the family refused police protection and one of the children admitted he was feeling lazy that day, this should be taken into consideration in the process to establish whether they should be compensated.”
Mercieca falsely claimed that the public inquiry is looking into whether the Caruana Galizia should be compensated, when it’s actually investigating whether the state could have prevented the murder.
When questioned about Mercieca’s blog by Lovin Malta, the University of Malta said academics should articulate their views and opinions in a “truthful and respectful” manner.
Prof. Dominic Fenech, the head of the History Department, refused to comment about Mercieca’s blog when contacted by Lovin Malta.