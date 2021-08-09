Leftover Bollards In Tight Road Leading To Serious Car Damage, Paola Resident Warns

A Paola resident is raising the alarm over a number of leftover bollards that are causing chaos for drivers passing through a side street.

“These bollards have been there for ages but no one hears our cries. Maybe we will have to wait for someone to die before the authorities orders the removal of same?” the resident, who has been living in Triq Sant Ubaldesca for 43 years, told Lovin Malta.

“Cars hit these bollards on a weekly basis.”

He wanted to raise the alarm after images of a car resting on the wall after driving over these bollards and becoming stuck went viral online.

The road is directly in front of Corradino Correctional Facility and one block away from Burger King.