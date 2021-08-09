Leftover Bollards In Tight Road Leading To Serious Car Damage, Paola Resident Warns
A Paola resident is raising the alarm over a number of leftover bollards that are causing chaos for drivers passing through a side street.
“These bollards have been there for ages but no one hears our cries. Maybe we will have to wait for someone to die before the authorities orders the removal of same?” the resident, who has been living in Triq Sant Ubaldesca for 43 years, told Lovin Malta.
“Cars hit these bollards on a weekly basis.”
He wanted to raise the alarm after images of a car resting on the wall after driving over these bollards and becoming stuck went viral online.
The road is directly in front of Corradino Correctional Facility and one block away from Burger King.
The man explained how he’s seen all types of cars, be they large or small, encounter the bollards with negative consequences, with his own family even having had accidents in the road.
Reacting to the latest accident, he recounted how another resident had asked a LESA official attending the scene whether anything could be done as she was getting tired of seeing accidents on the road.
“As far as I’m concerned,” the man ended, “I would like to ask only one question: What exactly is needed in this country for the authorities to take action?”
Have you ever encountered these bollards in Triq Sant Ubaldesca?