Legal Action Taken Against Those Who Don’t Pay Hotel Quarantine Bill, Malta Tourism Authority Confirms

People who are forced into hotel quarantine and refuse to pay the bill in full will have legal action taken against them, the Malta Tourism Authority has confirmed.

Lovin Malta reached out to the MTA to clarify the procedure following a national outcry at the rule forcing travellers from ‘dark red’ countries to pay €1,400 to quarantine at one of two designated hotels.

The authority confirmed that it pays for the occupancy of the hotels in full, with the amount then deducted from the guests .

People who travel to Malta with the proper documentation (ie. a recognised vaccine certificate or a negative PCR test where necessary) and are then asked to quarantine in a hotel by the COVID-19 contact team don’t incur any charges, with the MTA covering the cost.

However, those who travel here in full knowledge that they will have to undergo a quarantine period by law must pay for the bill themselves, with the MTA stating they are allowed to pay it in instalments.

“Failure to do so will result in legal action, however, up until then, legal letters, for the payment to be settled, will be sent,” an MTA spokesperson said.