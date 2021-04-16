Legal Action To Determine Validity Of Gender Quotas Bill Being Considered By ADPD

One of Malta’s smaller political parties is considering whether to initiate legal proceedings to contest the validity of a new gender quota mechanism that is set to give 12 new parliament seats to Nationalist and Labour female candidates, without giving any new seats to third parties.

“In light of parliament’s latest discrimination against third parties, we will consider whether to proceed with contesting the constitutional validity of such discrimination,” ADPD said yesterday.

In light of parliament’s latest discrimination against 3rd parties, we will consider whether to proceed with contesting the constitutional validity of such discrimination. @IndependentMlt @maltatoday @Illumonline @Newsbook_com_mt @TheTimesofMalta @LovinMalta @StradaRjaliMT — ADPD – The Green Party (@adpd_mt) April 16, 2021



This comes after ADPD leader Carmel Cacopardo said the mechanism was only there to give Malta’s two main parties more “minions” in parliament.

“There is nothing historic in the manipulation of the electoral system – PL and PN have long been manipulating and gerrymandering the system to suit their desperate need for control,” Cacopardo said this week.