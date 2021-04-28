LESA Launches Investigation Into Warden Who Fined Man €100 For Taking A Photo Of Him Driving Down One-Way Road

An investigation has been launched into a warden who allegedly fined a driver €100 for taking a photo of him parking down a one-way road.

The Local Enforcement System Agency, the government body responsible for wardens, confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident which happened yesterday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, the warden in question drove down a one-way road between two private hospitals.

“Prior to this, he tried to park on the yellow cross and block access to the private hospital’s lift,” Andre Grech said.

“So I stopped to take a picture of this. As soon as the warden saw me doing so, he reversed, chased me, stopped me, and fined me €100, stating I cannot take a photo whilst I was in the car,” he continued.

When Grech explained that he stopped and pulled aside to take the photo, the warden threatened to challenge him in court.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Grech said he will be contesting the fine in court.

