LESA Officers To Patrol Streets With Speed Guns In Coming Weeks, With Focus On Residential Areas

LESA officers will be patrolling the streets – with a focus on residential areas – with speed guns in the aim of minimising the sheer amount of traffic accidents on Malta’s roads.

Excessive speeding is a major problem in Malta, and now, wardens will be hitting the streets with a radar-powered speed guns that can detect vehicles that are speeding beyond the legal limit in that street.

In an interview with ONE, LESA’s CEO Svetlick Flores said the mobile camera will work the same as standstill speed camera work – the only difference is that these cameras will be mobile and can be sent to key areas, giving flexibility to wardens using them.

He noted that under Maltese law, drivers do not need to be informed that a mobile speed camera will be appearing in a certain road at a certain time. Anyone who incurs a fine will receive the fine in the same way any other contravention is delivered.

LESA’s officers hope that drivers will not just reduce their velocity when they see a speed camera or a sign warning of a speed camera, but to safeguard pedestrians and others around them.

Prior to this, police officers had made use of the camera. Now, LESA officers will be making use of them, and are expected to roll out in the coming weeks across the island.