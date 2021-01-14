Less Than 1% Of Malta’s COVID-19 App Users Voluntarily Registered After Testing Positive

Less than one per cent of people who downloaded Malta’s COVID-19 alert app voluntarily registered as positive after being confirmed with having the virus.

A total of 90,281 users have downloaded the app, with 296 users having registered as positive. That is around 0.003% of all users, according to new statistics provided by the Health Ministry.

“The app is working because the contacts of 296 persons were alerted that they were at significant risk of infection, and therefore were empowered to seek testing,” a Health Ministry spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“Unfortunately, the privacy-preserving aspects of the app prevent enumeration of the number of contacts that were identified through the app,” they explained, noting that the app remains an “important tool to prevent spread of the virus”.