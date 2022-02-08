Let Nightclubs Stay Open An Extra Hour Till 2am, Lobbyist Philip Fenech Urges Authorities 

Nightclubs and other sectors of the night economy should immediately be allowed to stay open an extra hour, until 2am, in the period before they’re allowed to operate normally, the deputy president of the Chamber of SMEs has urged health authorities.

“Several people work in nightlife, from DJs to sound and light technicians, transport operators and nightclub suppliers, and their peak hours are between midnight and 4am,” Fenech told Lovin Malta.

“While other businesses have managed to get some parts of their trade back, nightlife has been the hardest hit because clubs were either asked to close or had to water down their concept into lounges and close at 1am.”

“People tend to go out for a meal or drinks at a bar before going to a club, and many people don’t think it’s worth going out to a club just for an hour or two.”

“Those that do go will have to leave just as soon as things start warming up.”

With Malta removing all restrictions on private household gatherings as of yesterday, Fenech warned that there could be the temptation for people to organise indoor parties, dealing nightlife a further blow.