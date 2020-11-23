‘Let This Be A Lesson’: Maltese Guitarist Calls Out People Complaining About Malta’s Got Talent Finalists

A Maltese guitarist has called out people complaining about the results of last night’s Malta’s Got Talent, saying the same people who would “snub” the show then took to social media to complain about who won.

After talented guitarist Christian Tanti did not make it beyond the semi-finals, Kersten Graham took to social media to give his two cents.

“Everyone’s status this morning is about how unfair it was that Chris Tanti

was not chosen to progress through the next stage… and I feel you guys… but… ” Graham began.

“The same people snub these competitions. How many actual musicians stayed up to vote for Chris and show their support? I’m quite sure if all musicians who appreciate hard work voted, he would’ve gone through, with no doubt.”

Tanti had performed a catchy take on a popular track – but it wasn’t enough for him to make it through