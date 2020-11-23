‘Let This Be A Lesson’: Maltese Guitarist Calls Out People Complaining About Malta’s Got Talent Finalists
A Maltese guitarist has called out people complaining about the results of last night’s Malta’s Got Talent, saying the same people who would “snub” the show then took to social media to complain about who won.
After talented guitarist Christian Tanti did not make it beyond the semi-finals, Kersten Graham took to social media to give his two cents.
“Everyone’s status this morning is about how unfair it was that Chris Tanti
was not chosen to progress through the next stage… and I feel you guys… but… ” Graham began.
“The same people snub these competitions. How many actual musicians stayed up to vote for Chris and show their support? I’m quite sure if all musicians who appreciate hard work voted, he would’ve gone through, with no doubt.”
Tanti had performed a catchy take on a popular track – but it wasn’t enough for him to make it through
Now, we are seeing comments such as: “You don’t deserve MGT.” Why? Why can’t a professional musician make it up there in the ‘pop’ scene? Why do we let these formulas keep running things this way?” he asked.
“Only because we’re too proud to support a hard working individual.”
Malta’s had strong feelings about last night’s winners, including Joseph il-Kapxi, the human fireworks sound imitator.
But Graham reminded people that the winners were in their hands as MGT relied on the public’s votes.
“Let this serve all of you a lesson, and support the people you want to see up there.”
He ended by calling on local musicians to support one another and build each other up.
“If we collectively support and give appreciation (in this case by voting) our music scene will be stronger, tighter and only then will other people not in the same scene learn and educate themselves and start appreciating what us musicians do,” he said.