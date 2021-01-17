Let’s Discuss Euthanasia, Robert Abela Says After Labour Deputy Leader’s Public Appeal

Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for a serious discussion on euthanasia.

During a political address aired on ONE, Abela referred to Deputy Leader Daniel Micallef’s public appeal for a proper discussion on euthanasia after Micallef saw his father battle against an illness before dying.

While not committing to a position on the controversial topic, he said it was time for the issue to be tackled head on and not ignored anymore, not matter how taboo it is.

And it’s not just Micallef – changes are happening around the world, and MEP Cyrus Engerer told Lovin Malta that he was “totally in favour of having the choice of euthanasia in Malta”.

“A dignified death is the least one could give someone who is suffering a chronic illness,” he had said.

Active euthanasia and assisted suicide are illegal in Malta.

Assisted suicide is considered a crime and is punishable by up to 12 years in prison. On the other hand, the withdrawal of treatment – a form of passive euthanasia – and palliative sedation are legal and, as of 2016, were carried out by 15% and 7.5% of doctors in Malta respectively.

Lovin Malta recently interviewed a Maltese assisted-dying campaigner Sam Debattista who was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease at the age of 17.