Let’s Get Gozo To Climate Neutrality Before Even Malta, Robert Abela Dreams Big With Electric Fleet

“Let’s make it so it’s Gozo that gets to climate neutrality even before Malta,” he continued, saying more electric ships as well as an airstrip could get the sister island closer to these goals, praising the unique qualities the island has “even more-so than Malta”.

“We need to minimise the traffic inside Rabat,” Abela said, urging more green plans to become a “priority”.

Taking on a number of questions from Gozitan voters, including teenagers, businessmen and farmers, Abela said spending a total of €3.3 billion over five years would create a better Gozo, one where “environmental projects were costed and planned out”.

Prime Minister Robert Abela laid out plans for a greener Gozo during a Q&A in Qala, Gozo tonight.

But it didn’t end there, he said, turning to open spaces.

“Wherever you live, you’ll always be within walking distance of a green area, to spend time with your family, friends and children. It’s a simple change that will make a big difference in how we live,” Abela said.

“And you have my word that we’ll be doing all those environmental projects.” He referred to projects such as a green plans for St Anne Street in Floriana as well as the Qortin Family Park Project in Xagħra.

Abela also said he’d continue to push for Gozo’s Cittadella’ to be recognised on the UNESCO World Heritage List

He praised the Labour Party’s urban green reclamation plans, that would see the government identify and buy private residences and gardens to convert into public spaces.

“Instead of building more properties, we’ll create open space.”

Aside from green spaces, Abela thanked Gozitan business owners for helping his administration achieve “the lowest rate of unemployment ever seen in the history of this country.”

Abela ended by saying that after speaking to businessmen, his administration had decided that if they were elected, they would lower company tax rates from 35% to 25% on the first €200,000 in profit yer year.