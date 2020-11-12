Let’s Talk About Sex! Sexual Health Officer From University Medicine Group To Star On Lovin Daily

Sexual and Reproductive Health Officer from Malta’s Medical Students Association (MMSA) Michaela Zammit will guest star on today’s episode of Lovin Daily – Lovin Malta’s morning news show.

The MMSA is a long-standing University group which aims to enhance the education of future medical professionals and advocate for better national health through public campaigns.

Michaela Zammit is a 20-year-old third-year medicine student who currently heads SCORA, the Standing Committee on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights including HIV and aids.

It aims to instigate change through comprehensive sexual education and dismantle prejudges on issues like sexuality, STIs, gender-based violence and maternal health.

Sexual health is a major issue in Malta.

Less than 2% of people get tested at Mater Dei’s GU clinic each year, STDs are on the rise and sexual education in Malta is based on a severely outdated policy. There are constant shortages of contraception, which are inaccessible to those who can’t afford it. Also, the island is one of the last in the world with a blanket ban on abortion.

Zammit will be interviewed by Sam Vassallo and Paula Cauchi.

Tune in at 10am tomorrow to hear Lovin Daily’s hosts interview Zammit about all things sexual health.