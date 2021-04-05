LGBT Hate Crime Reports Aren’t Taken Seriously In Malta, Gay Rights Lobby Warns

Malta Gay Rights Movement has warned that hate crime reports against LGBT+ people aren’t given the seriousness they merit by police.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, the LGBT+ organisation said it had filed “countless” reports over the last two years, but did not receive any information or feedback from authorities.

“We have accompanied several people to the police station. Our employee filed a report against a person behind a Facebook page who was targeting him,” a spokesperson explained.

“In December, we reported a well-known TV personality who physically attacked a trans person and the witnesses have not even been spoken to,” they added.

Despite filing reports, the group said they were left in the dark when it comes to action.

In 2019, MGRM also accompanied a person who filed a police report against an establishment in Paceville, where a gay couple was asked to leave after sharing a kiss.

“Again nothing happened and the little action that was taken took too long,” they said.