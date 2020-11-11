Libyan Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman In San Pawl Il-Baħar

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 38-year-old Libyan man was arrested after stabbing a 38-year-old woman from Birkirkara in San Pawl il-Baħar.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm yesterday in Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunieri after an argument broke out between the two people.

Preliminary investigations show that after the woman was attacked with a pointed object, the Libyan fled the scene.

A medical team was called on-site to assist the victim. She was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital where it was certified that she was suffering from grievous injuries.

The perpetrator was found shortly after. He was then arrested and is now being kept in lock-up at the police headquarters in Floriana.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke launched an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

