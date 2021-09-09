Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibah Lands In Malta Ahead Of Talks With Robert Abela
Libyan Prime Minister Andulhamid Dbeibah has arrived in Malta with a high-ranking delegation for a round of bilateral talks, the government said this evening.
Dbiebah was welcomed at the airport by Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo.
“The Libyan Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya Andulhamid Dbeibah is in Malta for an official visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Robert Abela,” the Maltese government’s statement read.
It added that Dbeibah was leading a “top-level Libyan delegation that will hold bilateral talks with their Maltese counterparts”.
Dbeibah was appointed Prime Minister of Libya’s interim Government of National Unity in February this year and is tasked with stabilising the oil-rich North African county and preparing it for democratic elections, scheduled to take place at the end of the year.
These elections are likely to be on the agenda for talks between the two leaders, as will be migration and trade.
The visit follows an official visit to Tripoli by Robert Abela in April.
Tag someone who needs to read this