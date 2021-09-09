Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibah Lands In Malta Ahead Of Talks With Robert Abela 

Libyan Prime Minister Andulhamid Dbeibah has arrived in Malta with a high-ranking delegation for a round of bilateral talks, the government said this evening.

Dbiebah was welcomed at the airport by Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo.

“The Libyan Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya Andulhamid Dbeibah is in Malta for an official visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Robert Abela,” the Maltese government’s statement read.