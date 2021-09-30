Construction Managers Call For Urgent Licensing Of Contractors But Say Self-Regulation Can Work

Malta needs to urgently ensure that contractors are regulated and operating under a strict licensing regime, the Malta Chamber for Construction Management has said.

The statement follows an incident earlier this week where a 32-year-old Ghanian migrant who fell two storeys while working on a construction site was dumped on the side of the road by his employer instead of being taken to the hospital.

In a reaction, the chamber said it was shocked and disgusted by the incident.

“It is unacceptable that a human being is treated in this way in 2021,” chamber president Jesmond Chetcuti said. “This shows the urgent need to ensure that contractors are regulated, and the need for a strict licensing regime to enter into force. There is no place for incidents of his nature.”