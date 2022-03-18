LIDL Put Restrictions On The Amount Of Basic Items Purchased At One Time In Maltese Outlets

A limit on the number of basic items each customer can purchase has been issued by LIDL; a measure wrought by the Russo-Ukrainian war and its impact on supply chains.

Products such as toilet paper, flour, baby food, and vegetable oil were amongst those affected, with some items in particular just limited to one item per shopper.

Times of Malta has reported that customers at supermarket outlets across the island are being told that a shipment of products has been ‘caught up in Russia’.