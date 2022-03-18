LIDL Put Restrictions On The Amount Of Basic Items Purchased At One Time In Maltese Outlets
A limit on the number of basic items each customer can purchase has been issued by LIDL; a measure wrought by the Russo-Ukrainian war and its impact on supply chains.
Products such as toilet paper, flour, baby food, and vegetable oil were amongst those affected, with some items in particular just limited to one item per shopper.
Times of Malta has reported that customers at supermarket outlets across the island are being told that a shipment of products has been ‘caught up in Russia’.
Among the foods that have been restricted are tinned fruits, which have been limited to five items per receipt, and oil-preserved vegetables and tomato sauces limited to a maximum of five.
Restrictions have also been placed on toilet paper, kitchen towels, and napkins, each limited to three items per receipt. Much like vegetable oils, which have been limited to three items per shopper.
Other foods like corned beef, baby foods, and flours have also been restricted.
The news comes in the wake of several warnings that certain products are expected to rise in price as a result of the war in the east, with Russia’s invasion causing major disruptions in world economies.
What do you make of this?