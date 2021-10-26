Life After Malta: Scandinavian Man Who Left Country After ‘Exceptionally Bad’ Experience Breaks Down The Benefits

A man who lived in Malta until he had enough of the stress the island was causing him has shared at least five reasons why he doesn’t regret leaving.

“Hey guys – just a quick update on ‘life after Malta’,” the man, who is from Scandinavia and in his late 20s, said in an online Maltese group.

Saying his one year experience in Malta was “exceptionally bad,” he touched upon everything from traffic to air quality to the economy to landlords as to why he had to leave.

“The place is basically a harbour for pirates.”

“I feel like I need to be very clear,” he had said in a previous post. “I didn’t move to Malta because of money or your benefits. Our economic system in Scandinavia is by far one of the best in the world. I simply moved here because of the better weather but also to gain some new experience in life.”

However, things didn’t pan out as he hoped.

“It doesn’t feel safe in any way, money isn’t that great compared to prices and people seems to use this place to escape,” he said. “Then they say: ‘This is Malta’ – But it doesn’t have to be like that, you know!”