Lifelong Labourite Stands With Bernard Grech Over New Vaccine Position

“I completely disagree with Bernard Grech and everything he represents, but I will support him over this issue.”

“I am a lifelong Labourite and one of those who will always try and find excuses for my party when it slips up, but I believe this vaccine issue is a malicious one,” Steven Dalli, a popular local actor, said.

A self-professed lifelong Labour voter (“ Laburist minn ġuf ommi” ) has said he stands with Opposition Leader Bernard Grech over his stance against the upcoming vaccine rules set to come into effect on 17th January.

Dalli said at least two people close to his family suffered heart problems a few hours after getting vaccinated and called out the government for ignoring such cases and forcing people to get vaccinated anyway.

“For those who will tell me that we don’t even know what is in the food we eat, my response is that no one is forcing me to eat the food and that the argument therefore doesn’t stand.”

“Everyone should be left free to decide to take the vaccine or not. If you took it, then you should believe that you’re protected but that the virus is still spreading. You shouldn’t discriminate and be afraid of those who haven’t received it. However, demanding that everyone gets vaccinated is malicious, arrogant, elitist and shows you don’t have a conscience.”

“Anyone who claims that this is a conspiracy theory or toilet research is malicious and heartless too because I’m seeing and suffering all of this myself.”

He also took a dig at the PL’s criticism that Grech had flip-flopped after he had endorsed the vaccine rules when questioned by Lovin Malta at a recent press conference.

“If Bernard Grech made a U-turn, the government made 100,000 U-turns on this topic. I stand with Bernard Grech.”

The PN’s post coming out against the rules was shared more times on Facebook than anything the party has posted under Bernard Grech’s leadership, with several PL supporters openly backing their stance too.

Despite widespread criticism, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed today that the rules will come into force on Monday, citing the WHO’s recent warning that half of Europe could be infected with the Omicron variant in the coming weeks.

“The health department has no intention to expand the categories for mandatory vaccination,” he said. “I know many countries like Italy, Greece, Canada made it obligatory, including with fines to those who don’t get vaccinated but we don’t intend to go there.”

