د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Lights Out! These 11 Maltese Localities Will Undergo Planned Power Cuts Tomorrow

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Eleven localities around the Maltese islands are set to undergo planned power cuts tomorrow due to scheduled maintenance works being carried out by Enemalta.

These works are carried out regularly throughout the year as part of the servicing and reinforcement requirements of the national grid.

Only a select number of streets from the following list of localities will be affected by such works.

The affected localities are as follows:

  • Żabbar
  • Fgura
  • Żejtun
  • Saint Paul’s Bay
  • Mellieħa
  • Marsaxlokk
  • Għajnsielem
  • Siġġiewi
  • Swieqi
  • Għargħur
  • Santa Venera

The majority of these works are set to be concluded by 2pm, bar Għajniselem.

More information about the affected areas can be found on the Enemalta website.

Tag a friend who lives in an affected area

READ NEXT: ‘Show Us Proof That Bars Spread COVID-19’: Valletta Bar Owner Laments Another Month Of Lockdown

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK