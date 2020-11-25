Lights Out! These 11 Maltese Localities Will Undergo Planned Power Cuts Tomorrow

Eleven localities around the Maltese islands are set to undergo planned power cuts tomorrow due to scheduled maintenance works being carried out by Enemalta.

These works are carried out regularly throughout the year as part of the servicing and reinforcement requirements of the national grid.

Only a select number of streets from the following list of localities will be affected by such works.

The affected localities are as follows:

Żabbar

Fgura

Żejtun

Saint Paul’s Bay

Mellieħa

Marsaxlokk

Għajnsielem

Siġġiewi

Swieqi

Għargħur

Santa Venera

The majority of these works are set to be concluded by 2pm, bar Għajniselem.

More information about the affected areas can be found on the Enemalta website.

