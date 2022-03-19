Listen: Maltese Authorities Confirming Chemical Tanker Didn’t Damage Submarine Cables 

This appeared to be a reference to the interconnector and an internet cable, which connect Malta to Sicily.

In the footage, obtained by Lovin Malta, Maltese officers can be heard questioning the crew of the Chem P whether its port anchor hit submarine cables.

Audio footage has emerged of Maltese authorities confirming with a chemical tanker that it didn’t damage submarine cables as it weighed anchor off the coast of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

“So your information is that when you dropped the port anchor, you were well clear of both cables indicated on the chart?” the official can be heard asking.

“That’s correct, we were clear of the cables plotted on the chart,” the ship responds.

The Chem P tanker, 209 metres long and registered in St Kitts and Nevis, was en route to Marsaxlokk from the Spanish port of Algeciras.

However, it encountered bad weather, with gale-force islands hitting Malta this morning. A tugboat was called out to assist it, with a second one joining later on.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said he has been assured that the risk of pollution in the eventuality that the ship capsizes “very low”.