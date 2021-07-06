Little Kate, Suffering From 1 In 7 Million Syndrome, Recovering In Malta After Essential Surgery

A young Maltese girl with a syndrome that affects one in seven million is recovering well from her latest surgery – and her family has thanked everyone who has supported her so far.

Kate, just two-years-old, suffers from Tatton Brown Rahmann Syndrome, an overgrowth syndrome that causes global developmental delays alongside other health issues.

Last year, when she was barely one years old, she underwent open heart surgery after visiting Mater Dei Hospital in Malta and Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Now, she’s on her way to recovery from her latest operation.

“Finally awake. Thank you all for the prayers and messages. Thank you God.”