Little Kate, Suffering From 1 In 7 Million Syndrome, Recovering In Malta After Essential Surgery
A young Maltese girl with a syndrome that affects one in seven million is recovering well from her latest surgery – and her family has thanked everyone who has supported her so far.
Kate, just two-years-old, suffers from Tatton Brown Rahmann Syndrome, an overgrowth syndrome that causes global developmental delays alongside other health issues.
Last year, when she was barely one years old, she underwent open heart surgery after visiting Mater Dei Hospital in Malta and Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
Now, she’s on her way to recovery from her latest operation.
“Finally awake. Thank you all for the prayers and messages. Thank you God.”
An update on her recovery was posted just hours ago, showing the little girl lucid and awake.
Kate’s story is being shared with the wider world to show just how strong and courageous this brave little Maltese girl is, even in the face of a syndrome that isn’t very well understood so far.
It is believed that Kate is the only person in Malta to suffer from TBRS.
Luckily for her, she’s got the support of her loving parents as well as Maltese and British healthcare professionals who are dedicated to giving her the best chance she has at life.
Keep up with her ongoing recovery and her journey with TBRS by following her page below.
Share this story to show your support for Kate and her family!