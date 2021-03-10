LIVE: Adrian Delia And Pierre Portelli Face Public Inquiry Linked To Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination

Sources said that concerns will also be raised over Delia’s conversations with Caruana Galizia in the months leading up to her murder.

Lovin Malta has revealed a wealth of WhatsApp conversations between Portelli and Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the murder. Exchanges between Delia and Fenech have also been published.

Former PN leader Adrian Delia and his right-hand man Pierre Portelli will testify before the public inquiry linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Lovin Malta has revealed Portelli and Fenech would communicate regularly on the encrypted messaging service, colluding on leaking stories against internal party rivals.

This included stories against David Casa, Chris Said, who competed against Adrian Delia for PN leadership, and Nickie Vella de Fremaux, Delia’s estranged ex-wife.

Portelli has refused to comment on the issue.

“I am out of politics and have no intention of returning to the fray therefore, while reserving my legal rights, I will not entertain any discussion related to my time in politics,” he said.

Portelli and Delia are also currently subject of a magisterial inquiry concerning claims that they accepted regular payments from Fenech, which some have suggested could have been a bribe.

Under court testimony, Keith Schembri claimed that Portelli would meet Fenech once a month to collect €20,000. Meanwhile, he also claimed that Delia took €50,000 from Fenech to ensure that PN MEP David Casa was not re-elected during the 2019 elections.

The pair have both vociferously denied the claims.

Share with someone who needs to follow this sitting!