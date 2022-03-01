د . إAEDSRر . س

Live At 5.30pm: PN Candidate Joe Giglio Appears On Lovin Daily

Popular PN candidate and criminal lawyer Joe Giglio will be appearing in an interview on today’s episode of Lovin Daily.

The interview with Giglio, who is contesting on the 9th and 10th district, will feature after today’s episode at 5.30pm.

Giglio, who is a new candidate, is popular among sections of the grassroots voters and is one of the fresh faces who could potentially get elected this time around.

