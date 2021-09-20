LIVE: Bernard Grech Addresses Independence Day Rally At Floriana Granaries
Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech is set to address his first political rally since being elected leader of the party as it celebrates Independence Day.
The rally is part of the party’s annual Independence Day activities held at the Floriana granaries and will be Grech’s first test at a mass event.
With an election rumoured to be around the corner, the event could be the first of many we will be seeing over the coming weeks and months.
