LIVE: Bernard Grech Delivers Response To Budget 2022 

Opposition leader Bernard Grech is delivering his response to the government’s budget for the coming year.

Last week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana outlined how the government would be spending its money over the coming 12 months, in what it has described as the most social budget in the country’s history.

The Opposition has however described the budget as one lacking in vision and one that thinks only of the present.

The Opposition has accused the government of being irresponsible with the country’s finances, insisting that it was borrowing money to fund the budget’s proposals.

Grech has promised to outline the PN’s vision for the future in this evening’s speech, with rumours rife that the Prime Minister will announce an election in the coming days.

You can follow Grech’s speech below.