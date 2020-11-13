LIVE BLOG: ‘I Told Muscat That Mizzi And Schembri Should Stay On After Panama Papers’, Chris Cardona Reveals

Caruana Galizia regularly wrote about Cardona, specifically his alleged visit to a brothel in Germany during an official government visit.

Controversial former Minister Chris Cardona will face the public inquiry linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia today.

Cardona’s name has continuously come up during the case with details of his relationship with Alfred Degiorgio that included burner phones, family jobs, and marijuana procurement emerging.

Anthony ‘Il-Biglee’ Chetcuti was named in court as the potential middleman “whose name starts with ‘B’” between Cardona and Degiorgio during lawyer Jason Azzopardi’s questioning of state witness Melvin Theuma over an alleged €350,000 fee for the murder revealed in secret recordings

He has vehemently denied the allegations made against him, saying the information was fed to Theuma as part of an “evil and malignant” plot to frame him for Caruana Galizia’s murder. He warned that his resignation as Deputy Party Leader would only make allegations more believable.

Theuma revealed another link between the Degiorgios and Cardona. He claimed that Alfred’s brother, Mario once mentioned David Gatt, who sent a message that if the Degiorgios pinned the blame on Cardona, he would kill them.

Share with someone who needs to follow this sitting!