LIVE BLOG: Melvin Theuma Testifies In Case Against ‘Maksar’ Brothers And Suspected Murder Associates

You can follow the live blog below:

Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as ‘Tal-Maksar’, will return to court today as police continue presenting evidence against them related to the murders of lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Adrian Agius, along with George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella, has been charged with the 2015 murder of Chircop at a Birkirkara garage complex.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella have been charged with supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia outside her Bidnija home in 2017.

The compilation of evidence for both murder cases is taking place at the same time.

Vince Muscat, who has been convicted of the murder of Caruana Galizia, has been given a pardon for his role in the murder of Chircop. In return, he had to provide police with information on both murders.

During the most recent sitting, Muscat testified in detail how he, Degiorgio and Vella had stalked and eventually murdered Chircop, after being told to do so by the Agius brothers.