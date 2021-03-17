Melvin Theuma’s Cross-Examination Postponed Once Again

The cross-examination of state Witness Melvin Theuma by the lawyers representing Alfred and George Degiorgio, two of the men accused of carrying out the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, has been postponed once again.

Theuma was due to face cross-examination by the Degiorgios’ lawyer William Cuschieri today, however, this was postponed after Cuschieri said he would continue to refuse to cross-examine Theuma until all recordings in his possession were played out in court.

“The accused remain of the position that of the same opinion and position, that these recordings must be heard in court, confirmed under oath by those claiming to have recorded them and all the voices heard on them identified,” Cuschieri said.

He stressed that the defence’s position should not be interpreted as a renunciation of their right to cross-examine the witness.

Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia described the defence’s position as a delaying tactic, as did lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who said that he agreed with Galea Farrugia’s arguments as they were in line with the law. “The fruit of reason and in the interests of the administration of justice”.

Theuma was also due to be cross-examined back in January, but the Degiorgios’ lawyer insisted that all recordings made by Theuma needed to be played in court before he could cross-examine Theuma.

Theuma has been cleared to testify by psychiatrists after he attempted to take his own life in July. In January, three psychiatrists appointed by the court declared that Theuma was able to continue his testimony.

The compilation of evidence is being heard by Magsitrate Claire Stafrace Zammit. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio’s while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting. They are aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.