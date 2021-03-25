LIVE BLOG: Nexia BT And Other Directors Linked To Keith Schembri’s Criminal Conspiracy Face Court

The compilation of evidence against financial practitioners from Nexia BT and Zenith starts today before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

Sources have suggested that Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna, Katrin Bondin Carter, Matthew Pace and Lorraine Falzon will face court today.

Most have been charged with money-laundering, criminal conspiracy, making false declarations to a public authority and accountancy law breaches.

Nexia BT was a key player in setting up Schembri’s offshore structures, while Zenith held an investment account for former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, who was charged and denied bail on Saturday, along with the rest. A total of 20 companies were also charged.

They were charged on the basis of the findings of two magisterial inquiries, requested by then Opposition leader Simon Busuttil back in April and May 2017.

The firm, which was previously called MFSP Financial, was fined by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) in 2018 for breaching a number of money laundering regulations.

According to the FIAU, the firm was used by former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman to receive alleged kickbacks from Schembri.

