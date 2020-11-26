LIVE BLOG: Police Expected To Give New Details On Yorgen Fenech’s Off-The-Record Interrogation
Be prepared for a sensational sitting in today’s hearing of the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Police Inpsectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are expected to deliver some new details during cross-examination today.
The last month of sittings has been defined by legal wrangling between the parties. Expect all of that to change today.
