LIVE: Compilation Of Evidence Against Adrian Hillman Starts Following His Extradition To Malta 

Former Allied Newspapers managing direct Adrian Hillman is in court this morning as the start of the compilation of evidence in the state’s corruption and money laundering case against him begins.

Hillman was charged in court on Saturday after being extradited from the UK on Friday.

He was charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit a crime, defrauding Progress Press, making fraudulent gain, making a false declaration to a public authority, as well as accepting bribes.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.