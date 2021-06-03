LIVE: Compilation Of Evidence Against Adrian Hillman Starts Following His Extradition To Malta
Former Allied Newspapers managing direct Adrian Hillman is in court this morning as the start of the compilation of evidence in the state’s corruption and money laundering case against him begins.
Hillman was charged in court on Saturday after being extradited from the UK on Friday.
He was charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit a crime, defrauding Progress Press, making fraudulent gain, making a false declaration to a public authority, as well as accepting bribes.
He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The charges against Hillman are linked to the findings of a magisterial inquiry into the claim that he had received €650,000 from former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri through an offshore company.
The inquiry found that the payment was linked to a deal which saw Progress Press defrauded out of what is believed to be €6.5 million by Schembri’s Kasco Group.
Schembri and former Allied Newspapers director Vince Buhagiar have also been charged in relation to the same crimes.
The prosecution is led by inspectors Joseph Xerri and Lianne Bonello. They are aided by AG lawyers Antoine Agius Bonnici, Andrea Zammit and Sean Xerri de Caro.
Lawyer Stefano Filletti is appearing for Hillman.
Share this with someone that needs to read it