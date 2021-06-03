LIVE: Corruption And Money Laundering Case Against Keith Schembri and Associates Continues
Kasco Group CEO Malcolm Scerri, the group’s financial controller Robert Zammit and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s father are back in the court this morning, as the compilation of evidence in a corruption and money laundering case against them resumes.
Schembri had been hospitalised and was receiving treatment for a serious condition and has been exempt from attending court while he receives treatment.
The court granted Alfio permission to miss the last sitting so that he could be with his son. The precise nature and severity of Schembri’s condition are as yet unknown.
So far, the court has heard testimony from police officers involved in the accused’s arrest and the various searches of their properties and businesses.
It has also heard police officers detailing their investigations into their financial dealings, which has mainly consisted of analysing each and every transaction they affected.
The court has also heard from several regulatory entities including several bank representatives about accounts held in the accused’s name.
. All four were granted bail last month after spending almost a month in prison after being charged with financial corruption among other charges in March.
The charges against them stem from two magisterial inquiries stemming from the Panama Papers leak.
Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo are appearing for the accused, while magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is presiding.
