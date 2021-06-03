LIVE: Corruption And Money Laundering Case Against Keith Schembri and Associates Continues

Kasco Group CEO Malcolm Scerri, the group’s financial controller Robert Zammit and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s father are back in the court this morning, as the compilation of evidence in a corruption and money laundering case against them resumes.

Schembri had been hospitalised and was receiving treatment for a serious condition and has been exempt from attending court while he receives treatment.

The court granted Alfio permission to miss the last sitting so that he could be with his son. The precise nature and severity of Schembri’s condition are as yet unknown.

So far, the court has heard testimony from police officers involved in the accused’s arrest and the various searches of their properties and businesses.