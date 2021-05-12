LIVE: Corruption And Money Laundering Case Against Keith Schembri and Associates Continues
Kasco Group CEO Malcolm Scerri as well as the group’s financial controller Robert Zammit are back in the court this morning, as the compilation of evidence in a corruption and money laundering case against them resumes.
The two stand accused alongside former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and his father Alfio. Both have been exempt from the need to appear in court this morning after their lawyer yesterday informed the court that Keith Schembri had been hospitalised and was receiving treatment for a serious condition.
The court granted Alfio permission to miss today’s sitting so that he could be with his son.
The precise nature and severity of Schembri’s condition are as yet unknown.
During yesterday’s sitting, the court heard various police officers and officials from the tax department explain the findings of investigations they had carried out in the men’s affairs.
The court heard how Schembri had continued to receive a salary from Kasco Group through his father Alfio. It also heard how Alfio did not have full knowledge of the companies he was listed as being the director of, and would often sign documents without knowing what they pertained to.
Officials from the tax compliance unit gave the court an overview of the tax declared by the men between 2005 and 2019, adding that a tax audit had been carried out in both Keith Schembri and Scerri’s regard.
All four were granted bail last month after spending almost a month in prison after being charged with financial corruption among other charges in March.
The charges against them stem from two magisterial inquiries stemming from the Panama Papers leak.
