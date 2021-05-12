LIVE: Corruption And Money Laundering Case Against Keith Schembri and Associates Continues

Kasco Group CEO Malcolm Scerri as well as the group’s financial controller Robert Zammit are back in the court this morning, as the compilation of evidence in a corruption and money laundering case against them resumes.

The two stand accused alongside former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and his father Alfio. Both have been exempt from the need to appear in court this morning after their lawyer yesterday informed the court that Keith Schembri had been hospitalised and was receiving treatment for a serious condition.

The court granted Alfio permission to miss today’s sitting so that he could be with his son.

The precise nature and severity of Schembri’s condition are as yet unknown.

During yesterday’s sitting, the court heard various police officers and officials from the tax department explain the findings of investigations they had carried out in the men’s affairs.