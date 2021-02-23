LIVE: Vince Muscat Enters Guilty Plea For Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder

The men who allegedly carried out the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia will face the courts yet again in what sources have said could be a sensational sitting.

Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, and George Degiorgio will appear before a magistrate at 1.30pm.

Last week, Muscat advised the court that he was going to withdraw his appeal from a criminal court ruling that rejected 118 exceptions raised by Muscat and his lawyer.

The surprise move suggests he is not willing to challenge the prosecution of the case against him.

The three men, all career criminals, were first arrested in connection with the assassination in December 2017. They have been refused bail ever since.

They are linked to other murders and several heists around the islands.