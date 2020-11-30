LIVE: Europol Set To Present Yorgen Fenech’s Phone In Case Against Murder Suspect

Europol is set to present a huge trove of data from Yorgen Fenech’s phone and electronic devices as the case against the man suspected of conspiring to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues today.

Said to be a huge trove of data, one of the largest in Maltese legal history, this evidence could have implications both on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case and other financial crimes.

You can follow the proceedings through the live blog below: