LIVE INTERVIEW AT 5:30pm: Transport Minister Ian Borg On Metro Plans And Malta’s Infrastructure Future

Transport Minister Ian Borg will be appearing on Lovin Daily today at 5.30pm to discuss his thoughts and vision for Malta’s infrastructure future.

With major plans for a potential national metro system currently in the pubic domain that could change the island’s transportation system forever, public opinion is still out on whether the country is ready to take on such a large project.

Tune in today at 5.30pm on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page to see Borg’s interview live during Lovin Daily.

You can also watch the interview here once the video goes live.

A select number of questions from the public will also be included in the interview – leave any questions you may have for him in the comments below.