LIVE: Keith Schembri Back In Court Over Corruption And Money Laundering Charges

Keith Schembri, the former OPM chief of staff, will appear in court today over money laundering and corruption charges.

Today, inspectors who testified in the first sitting of the compilation of evidence will face cross-examination. Last Friday, they gave an insight into the offshore structures Schembri used to facilitate kickbacks from Progress Press’ purchase of printing equipment and the IIP scheme.

He is also expected to submit a request for bail.

Schembri, his father Alfio, Kasco CEO Malcolm Scerri, and accountant Robert Zammit have been charged in connection to two magisterial inquiries.

One inquiry is related to allegations that Schembri channelled over €650,000 to then-Allied Newspapers Managing Director Adrian Hillman in suspicious payments between 2011 and 2015 in a deal which saw his company, Kasco, supply a printing press to Times of Malta in 2008.

The other is related to a suspected passport kickbacks scheme between Schembri and Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna. According to a leaked report by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), Tonna transferred two €50,000 payments through Pilatus Bank to Schembri.