LIVE: Melvin Theuma Testifies For First Time Since Suicide Attempt

He will testify in the police’s case against suspected hitmen George and Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat at 2pm today.

Melvin Theuma, the middleman-turned-state-witness in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, will testify for the first time since his attempted suicide last July.

Theuma was given a conditional pardon last year to reveal all he knows about the murder and other major crimes, a decision taken solely by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

He has implicated businessman Yorgen Fenech as the mastermind, although he said he also suspected that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri could have been involved too.

Theuma’s testimony was put at risk following a suspected suicide attempt in July 2020.

Theuma’s suicide attempt came a day before he was due to be cross-examined by Yorgen Fenech’s defence team in relation to as yet-unplayed recordings he had taken. The content of these recordings is unknown, but they’re believed to relate to allegations that Theuma could have bribed former police commissioner Laurence Cutajar to secure his pardon.

Lovin Malta recently revealed that police and Fenech’s lawyers are scrambling to get their hands on new recordings where Theuma details the potential involvement of Schembri in the murder.

Well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta that the recorded conversations are between Julian Hofstra and Melvin Theuma, which took place sometime towards the end of 2018 and the start of 2019.

