LIVE: Vince Muscat To Testify In Case Against Yorgen Fenech

Vince Muscat, one of the three men charged with carrying out the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia is expected to testify in the compilation of evidence against suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech this morning.

Muscat has pleaded guilty and is currently serving a 15-year sentence for his role in the murder. He was granted a presidential pardon in the case of the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop and has since requested a second presidential pardon to reveal information about more crimes.

Melvin Theuma, the man believed to have acted as the middleman between Fenech and the assassins, was originally expected to take the stand in today’s sitting.

Theuma was also granted a presidential pardon in order to testify about his involvement in the murder. His secret recordings of conversations he had had with a number of people, including Fenech and his associate Johann Cremona, have been central in the case so far.

Last week, the court heard Theuma testify about recordings taken days before his arrest in 2019 and how Fenech asked Theuma to delete all the recordings he had made of their conversations, as well as to clean out any funds he had in his illegal betting business.